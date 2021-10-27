SC To Deliver Pegasus Order at 10:30 am, Court-appointed Committee Expected

The Supreme Court will announce its orders in the Pegasus matters on Wednesday, 27 October.
(Photo: Arnica Kala/The Quint)
At 10:30 am on Wednesday, 27 October, a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will pronounce an order regarding the various petitions filed requesting probes into the use of the Pegasus spyware on Indian citizens.
The apex court had reserved its order on 13 September, following several rounds of arguments where the petitioners who had approached the court – including those whose phones had been confirmed to be compromised by Pegasus – had stressed that the use of such spyware is illegal and cannot be considered lawful surveillance.
The Modi government had, however, suggested that it would set up a committee of technical experts who could examine the claims about the spyware being used (reported extensively by the Pegasus Project, including The Wire in India).
While the apex court was not inclined to accept that the Centre should set up a committee, CJI Ramana had indicated on 23 September to senior advocate Chander Uday Singh, who is representing one of the petitioners, that the court was trying to set up a committee.
The bench had said back in mid-September that an interim order would be out in 2-3 days, but had been delayed, the CJI said, as some members it had in mind for the committee expressed their inability to join owing to personal difficulties.
As there have not been detailed arguments on the points of law raised by the petitioners, the order is not expected to include any findings on legal questions, including whether the use of technology like Pegasus can ever be lawful surveillance or instead amounts to hacking.
Israeli spyware Pegasus is believed to have been used to snoop on at least 300 Indian phone numbers. The names of Rahul Gandhi, Prashant Kishor, Ashok Lavasa, and Union ministers Prahlad Patel and Ashwini Vaishnaw, are among those on the leaked list of potential targets, The Wire had reported.
The list of cases that are being heard by the apex court include:
Public Interest Litigations (PILs) filed by advocate ML Sharma, journalists N Ram and Sashi Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas, and the Editors Guild of India;
Writ petitions filed by people whose names feature on the list of potential Pegasus snooping targets, including journalists Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, SNM Abdi, and Rupesh Kumar Singh, as well as electoral reforms activist Jagdeep Chhokar.
The petitioners have been represented in the Supreme Court by a battery of star senior advocates, including Shyam Divan (for Chhokar), Kapil Sibal (for N Ram and Sashi Kumar), Rakesh Dwivedi (for SNM Abdi and Prem Shankar Jha), and Meenakshi Arora (for Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas).
During the course of their hearings, they criticised the use of such spyware, with Divan calling it an "assault on democracy".
Senior advocate Dinesh Dwivedi, appearing for journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, specifically noted the chilling effect on free speech that can result from this intrusive technology, and had asked the court to order a cease and desist of the use of Pegasus on Thakurta:
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the central government, had insisted there was no need for any further clarifications from the Centre after it had filed an affidavit on 16 August, which said the pleas before the court are based on "conjectures and surmises or on other unsubstantiated media reports or incomplete or uncorroborated material (sic)".
Reacting to Mehta's remarks on 13 September, Sibal said that the Union government has a duty to provide facts relating to violation of fundamental rights, adding that a refusal to provide confirmation about whether the government used Pegasus is "detrimental to justice" and was "unbelievable".
Faced with the Centre's intransigence, the bench had clarified that they did not want to demand any action which would affect national security, but there were citizens before it alleging that their phones had been compromised and this could not be ignored.
"We had given fair opportunity to Centre to make a statement. Now they don't want to file an affidavit. So, we will pass an order like that... what to do," the CJI had remarked on 13 September.
The key arguments across the petitions filed in the apex court are that the use of a spyware tool like Pegasus violates the targets' fundamental right to privacy, and cannot be justified as lawful surveillance – instead, it amounts to illegal hacking of the victims' devices.
The writ petitions filed by the alleged victims of Pegasus snooping (with forensic analysis confirmation for Guha Thakurta and Abdi) argue that the use of Pegasus against them was "state-sponsored illegal hacking".
The involvement of the government is presumed by them on the basis of the Centre's failure to deny purchasing and using the spyware, as well as manufacturer NSO Group's insistence that they only sell their technology to governments and state agencies.
In addition to the core arguments on privacy and surveillance, the Writ Petitions and the PILs filed by journalists also specifically argue the impact that this usage of surveillance has on freedom of the press.
Another consistent demand across the PILs and writ petitions is for the Centre to disclose conclusively whether it has acquired and used Pegasus and other similar spyware against Indian citizens.
