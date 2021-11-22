Don’t Be Wooden: SC Comes to Dalit Student's Rescue Who Couldn't Pay Fee on Time

The bench ordered a seat should be allocated to the boy without disturbing the admission of any other student, and the creation of this seat will be subject to admission being regularised if (any other) seat falls vacant.

The student got a seat allocated at IIT-Bombay in the civil engineering branch on 27 October. The petitioner had logged into the JOSAA website on 29 October and uploaded the requisite documents, but he fell short of money to pay the seat acceptance fee.

His sister transferred the money to him on 30 October and he again tried to make payment several times, but failed. The student's counsel had informed the bench that he failed to submit the fee due to technical glitches.