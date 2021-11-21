Dalit Labourer's Hand Cut Off in MP By Employer Over Wage Demands, 3 Arrested

In a shocking incident from Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district, a labourer’s hand was cut off by his employer when he demanded his wages, on Sunday, 21 November.
(Photo: Screenshot)
The victim, Ashok Saket, who belongs to a Scheduled Caste, was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in a critical condition.
The victim’s nephew Lavkush Saket said that the incident took place in the Dolmau village where his uncle had been working as a construction worker for one Ganesh Mishra.
“When we demanded his pending wages, we were threatened by the employer. A scuffle broke out and my uncle's hand was cut off. His face and jaw were injured too," he said.
Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shiv Kumar Verma said that policemen recovered Saket’s severed hand from the site of the incident.
According to reports, police arrested Mishra and his brothers Ratnesh Mishra and Krishna Kumar Mishra under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
