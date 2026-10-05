SC Refuses to Pass Interim Order to Suspend Gyanesh Kumar, Seek's ECI's Response

As reported by Bar and Bench, the Court sought replies from the Central government, the Election Commission, CEC Gyanesh Kumar, and other senior officials. The petitions allege that Kumar exercised powers individually, bypassing the statutory requirement for majority or unanimous decisions within the multi-member Commission. The bench stated, “After notice, if they come and the reports show that an Election Commission decision was neither by majority nor by unanimity, they will have to explain those decisions.”