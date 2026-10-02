Mass Detentions in Delhi as Protesters Demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Resignation

Police erected multiple layers of barricades along routes leading to Jantar Mantar, including Tolstoy Marg, Janpath Road and Sansad Marg, to prevent protesters from reaching the designated demonstration site.

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were imposed in the New Delhi district, restricting unauthorised assemblies of five or more people.

At least 12 Delhi Metro stations were affected by closures, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Janpath, Patel Chowk and Mandi House. Internet disruptions were also reported around Jantar Mantar.

Despite the restrictions, protesters assembled in groups and raised slogans before being detained. AAP leaders, Congress workers and activists belonging to AISA and other student organisations participated in the demonstration. Police prevented demonstrators from proceeding towards Parliament Street and Jantar Mantar, while approximately 50 to 60 people continued protesting around Janpath.

AISA actist Neha Bora managed to escape from a police bus after protesters blocked the vehicle.