CEC Gyanesh Kumar Faces Kerala Vigilance Probe Over 2006 Transport Project

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Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has directed the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau to conduct a preliminary investigation into allegations of corruption in the Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP) and the suicide of a Malaysian contractor in 2006. The probe concerns the period when Gyanesh Kumar, now Chief Election Commissioner, served as Public Works Department secretary in Kerala. The investigation follows a formal complaint filed by a senior Congress leader.
According to Deccan Herald, the complaint was submitted by KPCC leader Malayinkeezhu Venugopal, prompting the state government to initiate the probe. The case involves the death of Malaysian civil engineer Lee See Been, who was associated with the PATI-BEL consortium responsible for upgrading MC Road under the KSTP.
Chennithala’s order mandates the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau to conduct a preliminary inquiry before determining further action against Gyanesh Kumar. Coverage revealed that the original Vigilance probe, ordered in 2006 after the contractor’s death, did not progress as Kumar was deputed to the Defence Ministry soon after.
At the time of the alleged incidents, Kumar was serving as secretary in the state’s Public Works Department. The KSTP project, which involved significant infrastructure upgrades, had drawn scrutiny over alleged irregularities and the circumstances surrounding the contractor’s suicide. Further details indicate that the probe will revisit both the financial aspects of the project and the events leading to the contractor’s death.
“Chennithala has directed the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to conduct a preliminary investigation before deciding on further action against Kumar,” the report stated.
The renewed investigation comes amid heightened political attention on Gyanesh Kumar, who has held several senior administrative roles in Kerala before his central deputation. Analysis showed that the earlier probe was not completed, and the current inquiry aims to address unresolved questions from that period.
While the probe is underway, the Kerala government has not specified a timeline for its completion. As details emerged, officials confirmed that the Vigilance Bureau will examine both the administrative decisions and the contractual processes involved in the KSTP project during Kumar’s tenure.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.