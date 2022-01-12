Supreme Court to Hear PIL on Haridwar Hate Speech Shortly

The Supreme Court will shortly conduct the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding the hate speech against Muslims at a recent 'Dharam Sansad' in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

The PIL, filed by journalist Qurban Ali and former Patna High Court judge, Justice Anjana Prakash, is listed as item 25 before the bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli. The court begins hearing matters at 10:30 am.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal had mentioned the matter for urgent listing on Tuesday, 11 January.