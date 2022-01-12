Supreme Court to Hear PIL on Haridwar Hate Speech Shortly

A video had surfaced in which Hindutva leaders could be seen bursting into laughter, as Yati Narsinghanand clarified to Annapurna Maa that there was no bias, "he (police) will be on our side."
(Photo: Screenshot of the video.)
The Supreme Court will shortly conduct the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding the hate speech against Muslims at a recent 'Dharam Sansad' in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.
The PIL, filed by journalist Qurban Ali and former Patna High Court judge, Justice Anjana Prakash, is listed as item 25 before the bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli. The court begins hearing matters at 10:30 am.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal had mentioned the matter for urgent listing on Tuesday, 11 January.
The PIL requests an independent probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the hate speech at the Haridwar event as well as a separate event in Delhi, organised by Sudarshan News chief Suresh Chavhanke at the same time, where similar speeches were made. Despite a complaint being filed against the Delhi event, no FIR has been registered there so far.
The hate-filled 'Dharam Sansad' ran from 17-19 December 2021 and was organised by Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanand, notorious priest of the Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad and recently anointed 'Mahamandaleshwar' of the Juna Akhara.
The event saw explicit calls for genocide and ethnic cleansing from several right-wing Hindu leaders, recorded on video and shared widely.
Swami Prabodhanand Giri was heard saying:
Annapurna Maa, Mahamandleshwar of Niranjini Akhada and the general secretary of Hindu Mahasabha, had said:
Dharamdas Maharaj from Bihar had said:
Anand Swaroop Maharaj had said:
While an FIR was registered by the Uttarakhand Police over the incident, the petitioners have argued that no effective steps have been taken by the police against the organisers and speakers at the event.
Neither have any arrests been made, nor does the FIR include offences of conspiracy, waging war against the state, and offences prejudicial to national integration under the IPC.
The failure to act here and of the Delhi Police over the Delhi event are argued to be violations of the Genocide Convention and the Supreme Court's guidelines in the Tehseen Poonawalla case, which had specified a 'duty of care' for the authorities to prevent hate speech and communal violence.
