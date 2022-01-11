'Only 2 Called in For Questioning So Far': SIT on Haridwar Dharam Sansad Accused

Rizvi, the former chief of the Shia Waqf Board who has converted to Hinduism and changed his name to Jitendra Tyagi, was the first one to be named in the FIR registered on 23 December 2021. Subsequently, however, four more names were added to the FIR– Annapurna, Sagar Sindhuraj, Dharmdas and the event’s organiser Yati Narasimhanand.

Then, a second FIR was filed on 3 January 2022, and a total of ten people were named in it. Besides the names of 5 accused in the first FIR, the names of Parmananda, Anand Swaroop, Ashwini Upadhyay, Suresh Chawhan and Prabodhanand Giri were added to this one.

Asked why the others, mentioned in the two FIRs and also seen making anti-Muslim speeches in the viral videos from the Dharm Sansad, haven’t been called in for questioning yet, Upadhyay said “the investigation is ongoing.”

“As and when the investigation progresses, there will be more development,” he said.

On Monday, the Supreme Court agreed to urgently hear a PIL seeking criminal action with respect to the Dharm Sansad conclave.

The 5-member SIT was formed on 2 January, after much furore and outrage on social media over the contents of the speeches made at the Haridwar Dharm Sansad held between 17 December and 19 December.

Kamlesh Upadhyay, Dehradun SP (rural), who is also part of the SIT, told The Quint that the team is going through all the videos as of now. “We are watching all the videos, which is a time-consuming process. But two people have been called in for interrogation, and the rest is all part of the investigation,” she said.