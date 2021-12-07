Sudha Bharadwaj: SC Dismisses NIA Appeal, Refuses to Interfere With Bail Order

As a result, Bharadwaj will now need to be produced before the special NIA court in Mumbai on Wednesday, 8 December, as directed by the Bombay High Court in its order. The NIA court will then release her on default bail after setting relevant bail conditions.

Bharadwaj, a longstanding activist for workers' rights and lawyer for tribal rights activists, was arrested on 28 August 2018 in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case, along with several other well-known activists and human rights defenders. She has been in custody for over three years awaiting trial.

The high court had, while accepting her bail plea, rejected similar pleas filed by eight other accused in the case: Shoma Sen, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, Sudhir Dhawale, Mahesh Raut (who had been arrested in June 2018), as well as Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira (who had been arrested along with Bharadwaj in August 2018).