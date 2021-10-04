SC Junks Supertech's Plea Seeking Modification in Order to Demolish Twin Towers

The bench noted in essence, what the applicant seeks is the direction for the demolition of T 16 and T 17 should be substituted by a retention of T 16 in its entirety and a slicing of a portion of T 17.

"Clearly, grant of such a relief is in the nature of a review of the judgement of this court," it said, holding that this application styled as miscellaneous applications or applications for clarifications in the guise for review cannot be countenanced.

The top court said that there is no substance in the application filed by Supertech Ltd, hence it is dismissed.

Supertech Ltd had contended that due to the proximity of Tower 17 (Ceyane) with the other residential towers in its Emerald Court project, the process of demolition by blowing through explosives cannot be carried out, and rather it would have to be done brick by brick. The real estate firm said the proposed modifications if allowed, it would save crores of resources from going to waste in the construction of towers T 16 (Apex) and T 17 (Ceyane).