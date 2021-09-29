Supertech Moves SC Against Demolition Order, Proposes Demolition of One Tower

In its demolition order, the bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah observed that the Noida authority, in infringement of rules, had given permission to Supertech to construct two additional 40-floor towers.

The court also noted that the consent of individual flat owners was required prior to the construction of the twin towers, as per the Uttar Pradesh Apartment Act. However, the law had been sidestepped by the colluding authorities.

The Supreme Court stated that the case is "replete with instances which show collusion of Noida authority with the builder" in contravening building norms.

"Collusion is writ large" the apex court had noted.

