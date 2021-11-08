Srinagar Makes it to UNESCO's Network of Creative Cities

Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city on Monday, 8 November, made it to the prestigious list of UNESCO creative cities network for 2021, for craft and folk art.



This was announced by UNESCO on its official website on Monday wherein 49 cities have joined the elite list.



"We have been trying to find a place for Srinagar city in the UNESCO list for the last four years," Saleem Beg, convener of the J&K chapter of INTACH (Indian National Trust For Art And Cultural Heritage) told IANS.

"We prepared the dossier to highlight the genuineness of Srinagar's claim to be recognised as an UNESCO heritage city.

"The dossier went to UNESCO where it was thoroughly scrutinised. Then they sent us a list of queries which had to be replied in detail. In addition to this, there was a lot of bureaucratic process that had to be completed before we got the final recognition," he added.