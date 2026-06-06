"What Use is Education Without Justice?": Sonam Wangchuk Joins CJP Protest

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Ladakh-based environmentalist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday joined the Cockroach Janta Party protest in Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The CJP have been demanding Pradhan's resignation due to recent controversies like the NEET paper leak, the flaws in the OSM portal , and increasing student suicide cases, among other concerns raised by the organisation.
Wangchuk, in his speech, reiterated the need of education, and with it justice, to make the lives better, not only for us, but for everyone
He also mentioned how the systems have to be consistently worked on, and that the real purpose of education is to bring about change towards a better world.
Wangchuk was recently released from jail after nearly six months in jail over his involvement in the Ladakh protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule constitutional safeguards for the region.