Student Kills Self Due to NEET Pressure In Madhya Pradesh's Nagpur

An 18-year-old NEET aspirant from Mauganj district, Madhya Pradesh, died by suicide in Nagpur on 20 May 2026, days after the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) was cancelled due to allegations of paper leaks. The student, who had been preparing for the exam in Nagpur, left a handwritten note expressing her inability to face the re-examination. Her family had taken significant financial steps to support her medical ambitions.
According to Deccan Herald, the aspirant, Akanksha Chaturvedi, wrote in her note that she did not have the courage to take the NEET exam again and apologised to her parents for not being able to fulfil their expectations. Her father, a farmer, had taken a loan of approximately ₹3 lakh and worked as a cook in Nagpur to support her education.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the family found the note after returning to their village for her last rites. The note stated, “I had high hopes of scoring good marks in the NEET exam, but now there is no guarantee that I will perform just as well if I have to take the paper again. I’m sorry, Mom and Dad. I’ve ruined everything.” Relatives said she became depressed after the exam was cancelled, though the reason was not initially clear to them.
As Siasat stated in an article, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attributing the incident to systemic failures in the education sector. Gandhi highlighted the family’s sacrifices and described the death as a tragic outcome of a “corrupt and broken system.” He further questioned the lack of reforms and accountability following repeated examination controversies.
Analysis showed that at least three students who appeared for the now-cancelled NEET exam will not return for the re-examination, having died by suicide. The report emphasised the recurring nature of such tragedies and called for systemic reforms, noting that the stress of high-stakes exams and institutional failures have a severe impact on students’ mental health.
“This was his third NEET attempt. His exam had gone well. However, the news of the cancellation broke him from within,” a parent told the media, reflecting the emotional toll on families.
In the middle of the ongoing controversy, coverage revealed that the Central Bureau of Investigation is probing the alleged paper leak, and a re-examination is scheduled for 21 June 2026. The incident has intensified calls for accountability and reform in the examination system.
Further details on the re-exam logistics were provided in recent updates, confirming that the National Testing Agency will conduct the NEET re-exam on 21 June, with city intimation slips and admit cards to be released prior to the test. The examination time has been extended, and candidates will be able to choose their centres.
Calls for reform have grown louder as opposition parties plan to focus on the NEET paper leak and related issues in upcoming meetings. The Central Bureau of Investigation’s probe and the demand for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan have become central topics in the national debate.
“We are with the family as they lost their daughter due to system failure,” a youth leader stated, underlining the widespread concern over the impact of examination irregularities on students and families.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.