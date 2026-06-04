Student Kills Self Due to NEET Pressure In Madhya Pradesh's Nagpur

As reported by Hindustan Times, the family found the note after returning to their village for her last rites. The note stated, “I had high hopes of scoring good marks in the NEET exam, but now there is no guarantee that I will perform just as well if I have to take the paper again. I’m sorry, Mom and Dad. I’ve ruined everything.” Relatives said she became depressed after the exam was cancelled, though the reason was not initially clear to them.