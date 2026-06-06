Cockroach Janta Party's Jantar Mantar Protest Begins After Delhi Police Go-Ahead

The Delhi Police has granted permission to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar today, allowing founder Abhijeet Dipke and supporters to assemble directly at the site from 10 am to 5 pm.

Abhijeet Dipke, who arrived in Delhi early Saturday morning from the United States, was reportedly met by police officials at Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 3 after clearing immigration. Following discussions, the police approved the demonstration, prompting the CJP to redirect protesters straight to Jantar Mantar instead of the originally planned gathering at Parliament Street Police Station.

Dipke urged supporters — referring to them as "cockroaches" — to gather peacefully at the site, carrying the Tricolour (national flag), while offering flowers to police personnel as a gesture of goodwill.

He emphasised maintaining discipline, love, and peace during the protest. Core members like Saurav Das were also spotted at the location as preparations began.