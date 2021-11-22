Sensex Falls 1,170 Points; Oil Stocks Down

Negative global cues as well as foreign fund outflows dragged India's key equity indices – S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 – deep into the red on Monday, 22 November.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensex fell sharply to 58,465 points, down by 1,170.12 points or 1.96 percent.

Similarly, the broader 50-scrip Nifty closed the day at 17,416 points, down 1.96 percent or 348.25 points.

It touched a low of 17,280 points.