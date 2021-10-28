Sensex Plunges Around 1k Points; Realty Stocks Fall

Image for representation purpose.
Negative global cues along with profit booking pulled India's key equity indices – S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 – lower during 28 October, Thursday's late-afternoon trade session.
Accordingly, both the key indices traded over 1.50 percent lower from their previous closing mark, respectively.
Notably, the Sensex plunged to nearly about a 1,000 points. It touched an intra-day low of 60,010.21 points.
In the initial trade, the key indices opened on a flat note and started to fall from the opening.
On the domestic front, volumes on the NSE were lower than recent average while the advance decline ratio was sharply negative.
Among sectors, Realty, Power, Oil & Gas, Metals, Banks, Telecom and FMCG fell the most.
At 03:00 pm, the 30-scrip sensitive index traded at 60,154.13 points, down 989.20 points or 1.62 percent.
The Sensex opened at 61,081 points from its previous close of 61,143.33 points.
Besides, the NSE Nifty50 traded at 17,923.80 points, lower by 287.15 points or 1.58 percent.
It opened at 18,187.65 points from its previous close of 18,210.95 points.
"Morgan Stanley has downgraded Indian markets to equal weight. All these could lead to FPI unwinding and continued pressure on indices," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.
"Traders were wary since the October F&O series contract was set to expire later in the day," Likhita Chepa added.