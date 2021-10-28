Sensex Plunges Around 1k Points; Realty Stocks Fall

On the domestic front, volumes on the NSE were lower than recent average while the advance decline ratio was sharply negative.



Among sectors, Realty, Power, Oil & Gas, Metals, Banks, Telecom and FMCG fell the most.



At 03:00 pm, the 30-scrip sensitive index traded at 60,154.13 points, down 989.20 points or 1.62 percent.



The Sensex opened at 61,081 points from its previous close of 61,143.33 points.



Besides, the NSE Nifty50 traded at 17,923.80 points, lower by 287.15 points or 1.58 percent.



It opened at 18,187.65 points from its previous close of 18,210.95 points.



"Morgan Stanley has downgraded Indian markets to equal weight. All these could lead to FPI unwinding and continued pressure on indices," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.