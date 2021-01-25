SC Gives Last Chance to Govt to Decide On Beant’s Assassin’s Plea

The Supreme Court on Monday gave a last chance to the Centre to take a decision on mercy pleas filed on behalf of Balwant Singh Rajoana who was awarded the death penalty for the 1995 assassination of the then Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, submitted before a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde that the government is examining the matter and it would not be prudent to decide on Rajoana's mercy plea, as it could have some repercussions given the present situation. Mehta sought three weeks' time in the matter.

The Chief Justice said, "What are you doing Mr Mehta? Why three weeks? We told you to decide it before 26 January, today is 25 January."