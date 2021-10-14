ZEE-Invesco Tussle: Reliance Says Never Resorted to Hostile Transactions

Reliance Industries, which got drawn into the Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL)-Invesco tussle by virtue of its February proposal to merge its media properties with Zee, on Wednesday, 13 October, said that it has never resorted to any hostile transactions and regretted being drawn into the dispute now.



The statement came a day after the ZEEL board considered a note from the company's Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Punit Goenka, that talked about another merger deal being pushed by Invesco earlier in February that would have robbed shareholders of at least Rs 10,000 crore.

It now appears that the Invesco facilitated merger proposal was that of RIL, which was looking to merge its media properties with Zee.