Punjab-Born Raj Chouhan Elected Speaker in British Columbia

Known as a fierce advocate for equality, Chouhan is the founder president of the Canadian Farmworkers' Union.

He has also been associated with the Hospital Employees Union in British Columbia.

Premier John Horgan said Chouhan made history standing up for the rights of his fellow farm workers in the 1970's

“He is making it again today as the 1st person of South Asian heritage to be elected Speaker of the British Columbia legislature,” he tweeted.

Apart from Chouhan, the British Columbia Cabinet also has four Indo-Canadian ministers.