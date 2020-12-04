Farmer Protests: India Summons Canada Envoy Over Leaders’ Comments

India’s Ministry of External Affairs on Friday, 4 December, said that it had summoned the Canadian High Commissioner and said that the recent comments by the Canadian Prime Minister, some Cabinet Ministers and Members of Parliament on issues relating to Indian farmers “constitute an unacceptable interference in our internal affairs.”
On the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev’s 551st birth anniversary, Trudeau put out a video to wish Canadian citizens, particularly the followers of Sikhism, and said “I would be remiss if I didn’t start by recognising the news coming from India about the protest by farmers.”
Trudeau was not the only Canadian political figure to raise his voice for the protesting farmers. The New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh, the leader of the opposition Andrea Horwath, Members of Ontario's Provincial Parliament Gurratan Singh, Kevin Yarde, Sara Singh and Jack Harris have also spoken out against the Modi government.
“Such actions, if continued, would have a seriously damaging impact on ties between India and Canada,” the MEA said in a statement on Friday, where it talked about having summoned the High Commissioner.
The MEA also said that the comments ensuing from Canada had “encouraged gatherings of extremist activities in front of our High Commission and Consulates in Canada that raise issues of safety and security.”
Earlier, hours after Trudeau’s remarks, the spokesperson for Ministry of External Affairs, Anurag Srivastava, on Tuesday, 1 December, had said that some comments made by Canadian leaders were “ill-informed” and “unwarranted, especially when pertaining to internal affairs of a democratic country.”
Srivastava had added, “It is also best that diplomatic conversations are not misrepresented for political purposes.”
Despite India saying that this is its “internal matter” it is possible that international scrutiny could make it difficult for the Modi government to pursue an openly hostile approach towards the protesting farmers.
