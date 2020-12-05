Farmers Protest: EAM to Skip Canada-led Meet Post Trudeau’s Remark

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will not participate in the next Canada-led meeting of foreign ministers to strategise tackling COVID-19, amid controversy over Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s comments on the ongoing farmers protests.
According to The Print, the Ministry of External Affairs has told their Canadian counterpart that the minister will not be available for 7 December meet due to "scheduling issues." Jaishankar had participated in the meeting held on 3 November, and had taken to social media to post about the same.
Amid intensifying protests by farmers against three contentious laws, the MEA on 4 December said the Canadian High Commissioner was summoned and “informed that comments made by the Canadian Prime Minister (Justin Trudeau), some Cabinet ministers and members of Parliament on issues relating to Indian farmers constitute an unacceptable interference in our internal affairs.”
Multiple protests and rallies are being organised in Canada, including one in Ottawa and Hamilton.
A "Kissan Dharna Car Rally", organised in support of farmers, will end outside the Indian consulate.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has become the first international head of government to speak out on the protests by farmers in India against the Narendra Modi government's new farm laws.
Responding to Trudeau’s remarks, India’s external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, “We have seen some ill-informed comments by Canadian leaders relating to farmers in India. Such comments are unwarranted, especially when pertaining to the internal affairs of a democratic country.”
(With inputs from The Print)
