COVID Put Conventional Methods to Test, Innovations Rescued: Modi

Inviting investors to the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 16 June, said that innovations came to the rescue amid the pandemic as he highlighted India's major benefits for both investors and innovators.

Delivering his keynote address at the fifth edition of VivaTech, one of the largest digital and start-up events in Europe, he said: “COVID-19 put many of our conventional methods to test. However, innovations came to the rescue. By that, I refer to innovations before and during the pandemic.”

“When I speak about innovation before the pandemic, I mean the existing advances, which helped us during the pandemic. Digital technology helped us cope, connect, comfort and console. Through digital media, we could work, talk with our loved ones and help others,” he said.