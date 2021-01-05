Pledging ‘Human-Centric’ Agenda, India Joins UN Security Council

With a pledge to "bring human-centric and inclusive solutions" to world problems, India has taken its place on the United Nations Security Council, the organisation's highest decision-making body.

India's membership was celebrated on Monday, 4 January, at a flag ceremony when its banner went up outside the Council chamber after the first session of the year.

Speaking at the ceremony, India's Permanent Representative TS Tirumurti pledged that India would "not shy away from raising our voice against the common enemies of humanity like terrorism."

"We will use our tenure to bring human-centric and inclusive solutions to matters of international peace and security. India will be a voice for the developing world," he said.