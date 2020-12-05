Dia Breaks Down UN Secretary-General's Address on Climate Crisis

Humanity is facing a new war, unprecedented in history, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has warned. It is in danger of destroying our future before we have fully understood the risk, he says.
Dia Mirza, UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador & United Nations Secretary-General Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals, attended a talk, titled the 'State of the Planet', by Guterres at Columbia University in New York.
The stark message from the UN Secretary-General follows a year of global upheaval, with the coronavirus pandemic causing governments to shut down whole countries for months at a time, while wildfires, hurricanes and powerful storms have raged around the globe.
Mirza shares the three main points mentioned by Guterres. He said: “Humanity is waging war on nature. This is suicidal. Nature always strikes back and it is already doing so with growing force and fury. Biodiversity is collapsing. One million species are at risk of extinction. Ecosystems are disappearing before our eyes… Human activities are at the root of our descent toward chaos. But that means human action can help to solve it.”
