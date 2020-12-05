Dia Breaks Down UN Secretary-General's Address on Climate Crisis

Humanity is facing a new war, unprecedented in history, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has warned. It is in danger of destroying our future before we have fully understood the risk, he says.

Dia Mirza, UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador & United Nations Secretary-General Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals, attended a talk, titled the 'State of the Planet', by Guterres at Columbia University in New York.

The stark message from the UN Secretary-General follows a year of global upheaval, with the coronavirus pandemic causing governments to shut down whole countries for months at a time, while wildfires, hurricanes and powerful storms have raged around the globe.