US Decided India as Strategic Partner, Treats Pakistan Differently: Imran Khan

Khan accused the US of seeing Pakistan as useful only in the context of the 'mess' it is leaving behind in Afghanistan after 20 years of fighting, the report said.



Washington has been pressing Islamabad to use its influence over the Taliban to broker an elusive peace deal as negotiations between the insurgents and Afghan government have stalled, and violence in Afghanistan has escalated sharply.



"Pakistan is just considered only to be useful in the context of somehow settling this mess which has been left behind after 20 years of trying to find a military solution when there was not one," Khan added.