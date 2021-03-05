Over a Million Get COVID-19 Vaccination Shots in 1 Day: Health Min

The major share of the vaccination recorded on Thursday was contributed by senior citizens with over 45 percent of participation. A total of 4,93,999 doses were administered to people above 60 years of age, the Union Health Ministry's data showed.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,77,11,287 vaccine doses had been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm on Thursday. These include 68,38,077 healthcare workers who took the first dose and 30,82,942 who took the second dose; 60,22,136 frontline workers who took the first dose and 54,177 who took the second dose; 14,95,016 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 2,18,939 beneficiaries aged 45 years and above with specific co-morbidities, the ministry added.