Only CNG, E-vehicles Allowed to Enter Delhi From Saturday: Environment Minister

"Schools, colleges, libraries, and other educational institutions will also be reopened from Monday, 29 November onwards," he said, adding that government offices will also be reopened from Monday and everyone is advised to use public mode of transport.



"We have also decided to deploy special CNG buses for major colonies like Timarpur and Gulabi Bagh among others from where Delhi government employees commute for the office. We will also start shuttle bus service from Delhi Secretariat to ITO and Indraprastha metro stations for the employees," Rai told the media.

"Recently, the Delhi government had removed restrictions from construction and demolition activities. All the construction agencies have also been advised to stick to the 14-point guidelines. We have deployed 585 teams to keep a check at such sites to curb the dust pollution. Those found violating the norms will be penalised and subjected to strict action without any notice whatsoever," the minister added.