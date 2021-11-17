'TV Debates Cause More Pollution Than Anyone, Everyone Has Own Agenda': CJI

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana
(Photo: Aroop Mishra / The Quint)
Hearing a petition filed over the air pollution in Delhi-NCR, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Wednesday, 17 November, remarked that debates on TV were creating more pollution than anything else.
"Everybody has their own agenda," CJI Ramana said in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, according to Bar & Bench.
At the outset of Wednesday's hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta complained that there have been "nasty occurrences on TV" to show that he had misled the SC on the issue of stubble burning.
Justice Chandrachud responded to SG Mehta, saying that the court had not been misled at all.
"You said 10 percent but it was pointed out in the affidavit that it was 30 to 40 percent," he added, according to the report.
While studies have shown that the contribution of stubble burning in NCR is between 4-10 percent, this number can go as high as 35-40 percent at the peak of Delhi's pollution season.
SG Mehta went on to then tell the bench that the commission for air quality management for Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas meeting was held and certain mandatory directions issued to states. He then went on to detail the measures directed to be taken by the commission, such as closing of educational institutions, banning construction work, and suggesting work from home.
However, the topic of different statistics was brought up a while later by Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who was appearing for the Delhi government, who once again pointed out that the Centre said that stubble burning contributes to 35-40 percent of pollution.
CJI Ramana responded to this by saying that Wednesday's newspapers all the papers have their own statistics, according to Bar & Bench.
Reacting to this, CJI Ramana questioned Singh as to why he was raising the same issue multiple times, reminding him that the focus of the court is pollution, and that his points are not relevant.
"We have taken care of this and said in our order to request farmers to not be involved in stubble burning for two weeks," he said, adding "you want to use some issue, make us observe and then make it controversial and then only blame game will remain."
On Tuesday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directed schools and colleges to remain shut in the Delhi-NCR region until further notice, amid the staggering pollution levels.
The CAQM, an agency under the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), also decided to shut down all industries that were running on non-gas fuels for all NCR states.
The directives also ordered a ban on construction with exemptions till 21 November.
However, no lockdown has been announced as the Supreme Court had suggested in the last hearing on Monday.
(With inputs from Bar & Bench.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)