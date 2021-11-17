'TV Debates Cause More Pollution Than Anyone, Everyone Has Own Agenda': CJI

At the outset of Wednesday's hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta complained that there have been "nasty occurrences on TV" to show that he had misled the SC on the issue of stubble burning.

Justice Chandrachud responded to SG Mehta, saying that the court had not been misled at all.

"You said 10 percent but it was pointed out in the affidavit that it was 30 to 40 percent," he added, according to the report.