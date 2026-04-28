West Bengal: 1,468 Names Added To Electoral Roll Ahead Of Phase 2 of Polling

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Just before the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, 1,468 names were added back to the state’s electoral roll. This update comes as polling is set to take place in 142 constituencies, with the total number of electors for this phase now standing at 3.22 crore. The addition follows a period of scrutiny and adjudication by electoral tribunals, which also determined that six names could not be included.
According to The Indian Express, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had previously announced that 19 tribunals received 34 lakh applications related to both inclusion and exclusion from the voter list. The latest supplementary list, published on Tuesday morning, reflects the tribunal’s decisions, with the ECI expected to release a comprehensive updated list by Wednesday evening.
As coverage revealed, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has been a central issue in this election cycle. The process led to the deletion of approximately 91 lakh names across the state, with North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas among the most affected districts. The deletions have become a politically sensitive topic, with parties disputing the motives and accuracy of the process.
Applying special powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, the Supreme Court directed that individuals deemed eligible by the tribunals up to two days before each polling phase must be included in the electoral roll for the current election. Analysis showed that the ECI’s compliance with this order resulted in the addition of the 1,468 names, while the overall number of cases reviewed by the tribunals before the polls remains unclear.
Voters seeking to verify their status must consult the ECI website, as the commission has not released a single consolidated list. Instead, voters must check separate addition and deletion lists for their specific assembly and booth numbers. Those not appearing in either list can use their voter ID number to search for their status as details emerged.
“With the addition of the 1,468 names, the total number of electors in Bengal for the second phase of elections is 3.22 crore,” the report stated.
Political parties have responded to the SIR process and the recent additions with contrasting narratives. Following reports, opposition leaders have alleged that the deletions disproportionately affected minority and migrant communities, while the ruling party and its opponents have accused each other of manipulating the rolls for electoral advantage.
In the context of the ongoing elections, the updated rolls are expected to influence outcomes in several closely contested constituencies. Reporting indicated that in at least 25 constituencies, the number of deleted names exceeds the previous victory margin, making the restoration of 1,468 names a potentially significant factor in the final results.
“The tribunals had been announced after the adjudication process marked out 27.10 lakh names for deletion due to ‘logical discrepancies’, but took a long time getting off the ground – despite the narrow window ahead of the polls – with confusion over their operations continuing to persist,” the report noted.
While the ECI has not provided a comprehensive breakdown of the restored names’ demographic or geographic distribution, the process remains under scrutiny from political parties and civil society groups. Further developments are expected as the commission publishes the complete updated list and as polling concludes in the second phase.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.