Bengal: 139 Voter Inclusions Out of 27 Lakh Deletions by Tribunals, Study Finds

A comprehensive analysis of the data from all 80,719 booths in West Bengal regarding voter inclusions made by the Appellate Tribunals by Kolkata-based research organisation, Sabar Institute, shows only 139 fresh inclusions, out of a total of 27 lakh voters that were put under adjudication across West Bengal.

With voting for the first phase underway, the second phase of polling in the state is scheduled for 29 April.