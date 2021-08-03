Official Work, Says Sharad Pawar Amid Speculations Over Meeting With Amit Shah

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar met Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on 3 August.
(Photo: Twitter / @Pawarspeaks)
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Tuesday, 3 August, met Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, sparking speculations.
Pawar, however, sought to clear the air, terming it an 'official meet'. "Had a brief meeting with Union Co-operation Minister Shri Amit Shah in New Delhi today along with Shri Jaiprakash Dandegaonkar,President of NFCSF (National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd) & Prakash Naiknavre to discuss issues faced by the sugar co-operative sector," he tweeted.
The Congress and the Shiv Sena, who are the Nationalist Congress Party's allies in the Maharashtra, however, dismissed any political significance of the meeting.
The meeting came a day after Shiv Sainiks went on a rampage, tearing down a brand new hoarding erected by the Adani Airport Holding Ltd (AAHL) outside Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to protest what they alleged was AAHL's unilateral move to abruptly 'change' the name of CSMIA and replace it with the Adani Group brand name.
Pawar has been meeting the ruling party leaders and ahead of monsoon session on 17 July, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and talked for about 50 minutes, the Prime Minister's Office said.
The meeting took pace amid reports over fissures in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government in Maharashtra.
