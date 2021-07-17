NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Holds Long Meeting With PM Modi Amid Speculations

The meeting between PM Modi and Sharad Pawar comes amid speculations around multiple political developments.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@PMOIndia)
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Saturday, 17 July, with the meeting lasting for almost an hour.
The meeting comes amid speculations around multiple political developments – including a purported rift in the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra, as well as Pawar being possibly projected as a candidate for the presidential election, which he denied.
Rubbishing claims of his candidature in the upcoming presidential polls as "false", Pawar on Wednesday had said that he knows what the result will be as the BJP-led-NDA has more than 300 MPs.
Since speculation of his presidential candidature stemmed from reported meetings between Pawar and poll strategist Prashant Kishor, Pawar clarified that no such discussion was held. He also claimed that he had met Kishor twice and even the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were not discussed in either of those meetings.
Further, Pawar stated that he is not going to assume any leadership position in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Apart from holding meetings with Pawar, Prashant Kishor had also recently met Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 17 Jul 2021,01:06 PM IST