‘No Mystery’: Sena Rejects Speculations After Pawar-Fadnavis Meet
The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is headed by the Shiv Sena, with the NCP and Congress as its constituents.
After Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis, who is the Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday, 31 May, speculations on the new political arithmetic emerging in the state under ‘Operation Lotus’ started doing the rounds.
However, Shiv Sena was swift in dismissing any speculation. The editorial in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana said that, there was nothing “mysterious” about the interaction and added that Pawar’s stature is such that politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi keep consulting him on various issues.
The editorial said, “There is no mystery or secrecy regarding the recent meeting between Fadnavis and Sharad Pawar. Those who feel that way don’t know Sharad Pawar well,” The Hindu reported. Pawar had only recently resumed activity after undergoing surgery.
While Fadnavis said that it was a courtesy call, Shiv Sena leader and executive editor of Saamana, Sanjay Raut on Tuesday, 1 June, took a dig at Fadnavis and said that he may have met Pawar to be advised on how to be a good Opposition leader.
What Did the Editorial Say?
The editorial added that Pawar didn’t believe in taking “rest” and his supporters and critics “keep him busy”.
“Many speculations surfaced on the possible motive behind Fadnavis calling upon Pawar. Some started saying that ‘Operation Lotus’ is on in Maharashtra. However, what Fadnavis said was true. It was purely a courtesy visit. Pawar is not just a leader of Maharashtra but he belongs to the entire country. Political leaders including PM Modi consult him on various issues,” the Sena was quoted as saying.
Meetings between Indira Gandhi and socialist leader Jay Prakash Narayan were also referred to, in order to highlight that the stature of some politicians goes beyond politics.
The editorial also took a dig at the former chief minister saying, “Those who know Pawar will agree that he must have coached Fadnavis on how to behave responsibly during a crisis. These days Fadnavis wants to oppose the government just for the sake of opposing it. He is blaming the MVA government for all that is happening in Maharashtra and the rest of India,” The Hindu reported.
The Sena also questioned the BJP and remarked that while Maharashtra is fighting the COVID pandemic, tackling cyclones, and handling an economic crisis, how appropriate was it to dream about toppling a government that has a majority.
(With inputs from The Hindu)
