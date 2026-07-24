Higher Education Secretary Replaced Amid CJP Protest Over NEET Exam Paper Leak

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Naresh Pal Gangwar, a 1994-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the new Secretary of the Department of Higher Education, replacing Vineet Joshi.
The appointment comes amid ongoing nationwide protests over alleged examination irregularities and persistent demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The administrative reshuffle was part of a broader transfer and promotion of senior bureaucrats announced by the central government.
According to Financial Express, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet issued orders late on 24 July 2026, transferring 17 senior officials, including the appointment of Naresh Pal Gangwar as Secretary for Higher Education. Gangwar was previously serving as Secretary in the Ministry of Animal Husbandry and Dairying and brings over three decades of administrative experience to his new role.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Gangwar holds a Bachelor of Technology in Electronics and Communications from IIT Roorkee, a Master’s in Communication and Radar Engineering from IIT Delhi, and a Master’s in Economics from the University of Rajasthan.
He has previously served as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and as Principal Secretary to the Government of Rajasthan.
Coverage revealed that the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and its supporters have maintained their demand for the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, citing dissatisfaction with the government’s response to the NEET-UG paper leak and related examination issues. The CJP has organised protests at Jantar Mantar and other locations, insisting that the minister’s resignation is non-negotiable.
Political leaders have also weighed in on the situation. Statements from opposition figures such as Akhilesh Yadav indicate that the issue will continue to be raised in Parliament until the demand for the minister’s resignation is addressed.
Yadav criticised the handling of examination processes and called for immediate government action to meet students’ demands.
“Until the minister resigns, we will continue to raise the issue in Parliament. The demand of the families who have lost their children should also be accepted,” Akhilesh Yadav stated.
Further reporting indicated that Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh publicly urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove Dharmendra Pradhan, suggesting that such a move would strengthen the Prime Minister’s legacy among the youth.
Singh’s remarks were clarified as his personal views by the state Congress leadership.
Administrative changes within the Ministry of Education also include the appointment of TK Anil Kumar as Secretary for the Department of School Education and Literacy, replacing Vineet Joshi, who has been transferred to the Department of Panchayati Raj.
These changes were implemented as part of a broader effort to address ongoing challenges in the education sector.
Protests and calls for accountability continue, with activists and student groups maintaining pressure on the government. The CJP has announced plans for further demonstrations, and the Prime Minister has promised legislative action against examination malpractices as developments unfold.
“Modi ji, remove Dharmendra Pradhan tomorrow. That’s the strictest action you can take,” CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka was quoted as saying.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.