Mumbai Records Zero COVID Death for The First Time Since the Pandemic Began

COVID-19 scarred the country's commercial capital considerably with 751,293 total infections till date and 16,180 deaths, the highest in the country.



Presently, the city's doubling rate has increased to 1,214 days, with a recovery rate as high as 97 percent now.



With no containment zones in the city's chawls or slums, only 50 buildings remain under seal now, a huge improvement over the tense days in the first and second COVID waves when these figures ran into thousands.