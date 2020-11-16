Modi Government Committed to Freedom Of Press, Says Amit Shah

Amit Shah said that the media played a remarkable role in fighting against ongoing coronavirus pandemic. IANS The Home Minister said that the media played a remarkable role in fighting against ongoing coronavirus pandemic. | (Photo Courtesy: PTI) Breaking News Amit Shah said that the media played a remarkable role in fighting against ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, 16 November, greeted the media fraternity on the National Press Day, asserting that the Narendra Modi government believed in the freedom of Press and opposed attempts to "throttle" it. Extending his greetings, Shah tweeted: "Our media fraternity is working tirelessly towards strengthening the foundations of our great nation. The Modi government is committed to the freedom of Press and strongly oppose those who throttle it."

The Home Minister also lauded the efforts of the media in the fight against ongoing coronavirus pandemic, mentioning that it had played a “remarkable role”.

Also read: Kejriwal Likely to Meet Amit Shah Today Over Surge in COVID Cases