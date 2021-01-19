LS Speaker Assures ‘All Covid Protocols’ During Budget Session  

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday, 18 January said all necessary arrangements will be made as per the COVID-19 protocols during the forthcoming Budget Session of the Parliament starting from 29 January.
Birla made the remarks while attending the virtual meeting of the Standing Committee of the Conference of the Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) on Monday.
Speaking on the occasion, Birla observed that the pandemic has affected the functioning of Parliaments across the world.
He said that even during the pandemic, some important legislative businesses were transacted by the Lok Sabha, including the enactment of appropriate laws for the protection of health workers serving the public during this challenging time.
Birla said that the increased use of ICT tools like e-Parliament and e-Office in the functioning of Parliament has served to provide a conducive environment to the Members of Parliament in the effective discharge of their responsibilities.
He expressed the view that while on the one hand ICT technologies have supported the members by providing virtual platforms, on the other hand, they have helped to make the Parliament's working more transparent, inclusive, and accountable.
This has resulted in the creation of more opportunities for MPs and citizens to engage in parliamentary work, he claimed.
Therefore, we should strive to work towards creating a "people-centric, inclusive, and development-oriented" society, by overcoming the digital divide.
Birla further said that in order to achieve the development goals of all nations, India is closely working with all friendly countries for accelerating the capacity-building in areas of information, communication and technology.
He reiterated India's commitment to strengthen the global partnership to promote use of digital technologies for a brighter future for the global community.
Later, speaking to media persons, Birla said that it is not appropriate for a Parliament to comment on laws passed by Parliaments of other countries.
In the meeting, the subjects to be considered in the 26th CSPOC meeting to be held in Australia in 2022 were discussed.
Finally, the need for training for Members of Parliament and staff was also discussed in this meeting.
