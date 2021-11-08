Liquor Ban in Bihar Was Imposed With Opposition's Consent: CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday, 8 November, said that the liquor ban in the state was imposed in April 2016 with the consent of Opposition leaders, who are now politicising the issue.



"All the Opposition parties along with the MLCs had passed a resolution based on complaints lodged by women following which a large number of people quit drinking. Some are still addicted to liquor and stringent action will be taken against them," he told reporters after the weekly 'Janta Darbar'.



"Those who gave their consent to the move then are the ones doing politics over it now," the Chief Minister said.