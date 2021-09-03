Traders Worried as Confusion Ensues Over Blanket Meat, Liquor Ban in Mathura

The speculation of blanket meat and liquor ban in Mathura has kept the city traders on the edge.
With no official correspondence regarding the ban, traders and workers associated with these businesses and their allied activities have kept their fingers crossed.
With no official correspondence regarding the ban, traders and workers associated with these businesses and their allied activities have kept their fingers crossed.
Speaking at a function in Mathura on the occasion of 'Janmashtami', CM Yogi Adityanath had asked the district officials to draw up a plan to 'rehabilitate' the meat and liquor sellers in other trades like dairy business.
There is already a ban in place in seven towns – Mathura, Govardhan, Barsana, Baldev, Nandgaon, Radhakund, Gokul, Vrindavan – which were declared pilgrimage sites by the state government in past. The speculations are that the ban would be extended to the entire district, though the clarity on it is awaited.
Since the announcement, no official correspondence has been made to traders and shopkeepers directly or indirectly involved with sale of meat and liquor in the district.
Despite the state of uncertainty, traders and individuals involved in meat and liquor business ruefully claim the move will be harsh on them and would adversely impact the only source of livelihood they have. Retail and small shopkeepers will be the worst hit, after having barely recovered from their losses during the pandemic.
Meat sellers in the city, in an official order from food safety and drug administration, were directed to keep their shops shut from 21 August to 2 September as a law and order precaution ahead of "Krishna Janmashtami" celebrations.
A non-vegetarian eatery owner in the city claims he is staring at a revenue nosedive if any such order for blanket ban comes into effect.
"The last option for us is that we will start serving vegetarian food in case the ban comes into effect. There would be revenue loss of 30-40 percent but we will try to explore more option in vegetarian cuisines," Vipul Manke, an eatery owner in Moti Manzil area said.
Another restaurateur in the city also sounded unhappy over the call for blanket ban.
There are at least 600 liquor outlets in Mathura selling beers, foreign and country made liquor. The liquor traders are also in standby mode, waiting for the official order on the ban.
"Abruptly closing down a business will force thousands in unemployment in such trying times. We are hopeful a prudent strategy is put in place to serve interests of all stakeholders," a liquor shop owner in the city said.
