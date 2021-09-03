Traders Worried as Confusion Ensues Over Blanket Meat, Liquor Ban in Mathura

The speculation over the blanket meat and liquor ban in Mathura in accordance to the announcement made by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has kept the city traders on the edge.

With no official correspondence regarding the ban, traders and workers associated with these businesses and their allied activities have kept their fingers crossed.

Speaking at a function in Mathura on the occasion of 'Janmashtami', CM Yogi Adityanath had asked the district officials to draw up a plan to 'rehabilitate' the meat and liquor sellers in other trades like dairy business.