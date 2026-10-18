Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede: At Least 13 Women, 1 Child Among 19 Killed

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At least nineteen people died and 25 others were injured in a stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on the evening of 17 October 2026. The incident occurred during heavy rainfall, when a large crowd surged at the exit gate, leading to a fatal crush. Most of the deceased were women and children. The injured were taken to local hospitals for treatment, and the pandal was subsequently closed to visitors.
According to Deccan Herald, Kolkata Police arrested seven individuals, including organisers of the Chorbagan Durga Puja, in connection with the stampede. Authorities registered a suo motu case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and detained a total of 14 people for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a sitting Calcutta High Court judge to probe the incident. The state government also declared ₹25 lakh compensation and a Group D government job for the family of each deceased, and ₹5 lakh for each injured person, with full medical expenses covered.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the stampede was reportedly triggered by an announcement warning that the pandal might collapse, which caused panic among attendees. The area’s narrow lanes and inadequate crowd management were cited by locals and officials as contributing factors. Volunteers managing the crowd were mostly local youths with limited experience in crowd control.
Eyewitnesses described confusion and a lack of clear instructions during the incident as coverage revealed. Announcements regarding entry and exit were described as misleading, and both the gates and approach roads were narrow, exacerbating the situation. Forensic teams collected evidence at the site, and police are reviewing CCTV footage to determine the sequence of events.
"We have gathered sufficient evidence pointing to gross mismanagement by the puja organisers. There was no clear plan to manage the large number of visitors, and everything was handled verbally," a senior police officer stated.
Officials responded quickly following reports of the stampede, with fire fighters, disaster management teams, and senior police officers arriving at the scene for rescue operations. The police established helplines for affected families and closed the pandal to prevent further incidents. The Prime Minister announced ₹2 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured.
Eyewitness accounts and local residents flagged inadequate police presence and insufficient administrative assistance during the emergency as analysis showed. Police are examining the roles of organisers, security guards, and on-duty personnel, and have sought lists of those responsible for crowd management at the venue.
"There must be some lapses, but these should be probed. Whether lapses were on the part of the organisers or they had flouted the rules to erect the pandal will be checked," a senior police officer said.
Prohibitory orders were imposed around the Chorbagan area under Section 163, restricting gatherings on roads adjoining the pandal until 20 October 2026 as details emerged. The state government also set up a high-level committee to review safety arrangements at major Durga Puja pandals across West Bengal, aiming to prevent similar incidents in the future.
Medical officials confirmed that the majority of the deceased were women and children, and several injured individuals remain under treatment as reporting indicated. The Chief Minister and other senior officials visited hospitals to meet the injured and their families, while the investigation continues to determine accountability and recommend safety improvements.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.