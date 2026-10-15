'Rapist Mindset': Inside The Problematic Sexualisation Online of Neha Bora

Neha Bora, national president of All India Students' Association (AISA) has come to embody the rage that many citizens are expressing against Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and become the face of the recent student protests. As Bora continues to resist the police on the streets, in a much darker, murkier world online, they have also become the target of incels and right-wing's sexualisation and objectification.

While there were some scattered posts before, the number of these posts have increased since 4 October when Bora was detained and released in Narela Industrial area after their protest in Jantar Mantar.

Social media posts objectifying their body and focusing on their intimate body parts like chest — these visuals are still out there. There have already been reported incidents of violence that many, including Bora have faced on the ground while being forcefully detained by the police.