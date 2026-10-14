'I Was Detained With My Kids at Shivaji Park, Then Kept Apart From My Minor Son'

At Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on Sunday, 11 October, there was heavy police deployment as large crowds gathered to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Entry points to the park and the surrounding roads were barricaded, with police personnel stopping and questioning people, including those entering the lane in vehicles leading up to the protest site. As the police tightened security, people were detained and taken away in vans.

Among them were not just protesters, but also people who were simply passing through the area or standing on the footpath.

The shops, malls, restaurants and cafes in the area were open—and many of us had returned from a mall visit or lunch in the area. People were pushed, shoved and dragged into police vehicles, with little or no explanation offered for their detention.