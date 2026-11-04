Kerala Orders Probe Into Second Bribery Complaint Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

advertisement
The Kerala Home Department has directed the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau to conduct a preliminary inquiry into new allegations that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar sought bribes from contractors during his tenure as Public Works Department secretary in 2006. The inquiry follows a complaint by contractor Sajan, who alleged that Kumar demanded Rs 2 crore from Malaysian engineer Lee See Been, project manager of a road project executed by the India-Malaysia joint venture PATI-BEL.
Lee died by suicide in Malaysia in November 2005, reportedly leaving a note accusing PWD officials of withholding payments over bribe demands. The Vigilance Bureau is already examining a previous complaint filed last month by Congress leader Malayankeezhu Venugopal, who claimed Kumar’s name appeared in Lee’s suicide note and alleged that the 2006 investigation was compromised.
According to The Indian Express, the Home Minister’s office confirmed that the Vigilance Bureau had sought legal opinion on reopening the investigation based on Venugopal’s complaint. Sajan’s new complaint reiterates similar allegations and offers to provide evidence, including testimony from Lee’s family members. The government has stated that a preliminary inquiry will be conducted before any decision is made regarding the registration of a First Information Report (FIR).
As reported by The Hindu, Sajan alleged that Kumar withheld cheques for bills worth approximately ₹17 crore, which had already been approved by engineers, causing financial strain for PATI-BEL and its contractors. Sajan claimed Lee had confided that Kumar was refusing to release the cheques unless the company paid the demanded bribe. The complaint further alleges that the delay in releasing the approved bills and the alleged bribe demand contributed to Lee’s suicide in 2006.
Details provided in coverage indicate that Lee’s family informed PATI-BEL employees about the alleged mention of Kumar in the suicide note, though the note itself has not been made public. Sajan stated his willingness to produce Lee’s family and other witnesses before investigators if the government proceeds with a formal probe.
The Home Minister, Ramesh Chennithala, previously told the Assembly that the Vigilance Bureau had closed its 2006 investigation into the road project allegations after the charges could not be substantiated. However, the closure of the investigation has faced scrutiny, with claims that the probe was abandoned due to external pressure. “As the allegations could not be ascertained, the VACB had reported to the government with the recommendation that further action was not required,” Chennithala said, as noted in reporting.
“If the government is ready to order a probe, I am ready to produce evidence including the family members of Lee before the investigators,” Sajan stated in his complaint.
Further information from official sources confirms that the latest complaint will be examined by the Vigilance team already conducting a preliminary inquiry into the Kerala State Transport Project allegations. The case concerns alleged corruption in the upgradation of the MC Road, undertaken by the PATI-BEL consortium, during Kumar’s tenure as PWD Secretary.
Legal opinion was sought before the Home Department granted permission for the preliminary inquiry as details emerged. The Vigilance Bureau is expected to determine whether sufficient grounds exist to register a formal case after the initial inquiry is completed.
“As anomalies could not be substantiated, VACB had stopped all proceedings and reported to the government that no further action was required,” Chennithala stated regarding the earlier investigation.
The ongoing scrutiny of the case follows persistent demands from opposition parties and contractors for a thorough investigation into the alleged irregularities. The government has reiterated that any further action will depend on the findings of the preliminary Vigilance inquiry according to official statements.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.