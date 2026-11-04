Kerala Orders Probe Into Second Bribery Complaint Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The Home Minister, Ramesh Chennithala, previously told the Assembly that the Vigilance Bureau had closed its 2006 investigation into the road project allegations after the charges could not be substantiated. However, the closure of the investigation has faced scrutiny, with claims that the probe was abandoned due to external pressure. “As the allegations could not be ascertained, the VACB had reported to the government with the recommendation that further action was not required,” Chennithala said, as noted in reporting.