'You Cannot Run Anywhere': Rahul's Warning to Modi at Ramlila Anti-CEC Protest

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On 1 November, Rahul Gandhi led the INDIA bloc’s ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, directly accusing Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of electoral misconduct.
Gandhi alleged large-scale voter deletions and manipulation of electoral rolls, asserting that these actions undermined the legitimacy of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The rally, attended by senior opposition leaders, demanded Kumar’s resignation and pledged legal action against those responsible for the alleged “vote theft.”
According to The Hindu, Rahul Gandhi stated that the opposition would ensure accountability and justice, promising legal proceedings against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for alleged electoral violations. He emphasised that the protest was not driven by personal animosity but by a commitment to protect the Constitution and democratic rights.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Gandhi declared at the rally that Gyanesh Kumar would “go to jail,” describing the alleged electoral manipulation as “treason” rather than ordinary theft. He asserted that the INDIA bloc’s campaign was a united effort to defend democracy and restore public trust in the electoral process.
As highlighted by Financial Express, Gandhi accused Gyanesh Kumar of being under pressure and attempting to silence the “voice and soul of the nation.” He reiterated that the protest was not about any single party or leader but represented the collective voice of India’s youth, women, farmers, and workers.
Security was heightened across central Delhi, with nearly 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed to manage the rally and counter-marches.
“This is not regular chori. That someone stole something from a shop. It is theft of the voice of every person. In legal parlance, it is called rarest of rare case. It is called treason. Without Gyanesh Kumar, Narendra Modi wouldn't have become PM and Amit Shah wouldn't be HM,” Rahul Gandhi said at the rally.
Coverage revealed that Gandhi called for the removal of Gyanesh Kumar as the first step towards restoring democratic institutions. He warned that legal action would be taken against Modi, Amit Shah, and Kumar, and stressed that the campaign was rooted in non-violence and the protection of every citizen’s voice.
Analysis showed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticised the timing of the rally, arguing that holding it on the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots was insensitive to victims. Shah accused the Congress of attempting to incite unrest and questioned the opposition’s motives for choosing this date.
In the middle of the rally, Rahul Gandhi reiterated his stance that the removal of Gyanesh Kumar was essential for putting the country “on the right track.” He alleged that 13.5 crore voters were removed from the rolls after the 2024 elections, calling the process an “illegal election, stolen election.”
“He will not be allowed to run anywhere. After Gyanesh Kumar, we will come for you. Legal action will be taken. You can’t run anywhere,” Gandhi warned at the gathering.
Further details indicated that Gandhi described the alleged vote theft as a “rarest of rare” case and insisted that without Gyanesh Kumar, Narendra Modi would not have become Prime Minister. He accused the government of favouring select business houses and criticised the use of electronic voting machines.
At the end of the march, reporting indicated that the INDIA bloc’s protest was aimed at protecting voting rights and restoring public confidence in the electoral process. The rally concluded with calls for Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation and continued mobilisation against alleged electoral irregularities.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.