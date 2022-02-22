Hijab Row: Petitioner Alleges Her Brother Attacked, Restaurant Vandalised

One of the petitioners in the hijab case in the Karnataka High Court, Hazra Shifa, has alleged that miscreants belonging to the Sangh Parivar attacked her brother on the night of Monday, 21 February, and damaged the restaurant owned by her father in Udupi.

In a series of tweets, Shifa demanded that a case be filed against the attackers. "My brother was brutally attacked by a mob. Just because I continue to stand for My #Hijab which is MY RIGHT. Our property was ruined as well. Why?? Can't I demand my right? Who will be their next victim? I demand action to be taken against the Sangh Parivar goons (sic)," she tweeted.