Balaji Srivastav Gets Additional Charge as Delhi Police Chief

The central government on Tuesday, 29 June gave additional charge of Delhi Police commissioner to senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Balaji Srivastav, a day before the incumbent Delhi Police chief SN Shrivastava is retiring from his service.

Balaji is currently holding charge of Special Commissioner of Police (Vigilance) in Delhi Police. He was earlier with the Research Analysis Wing before returning to Delhi a few years ago.

A 1988-batch Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre IPS officer, Balaji has also served as Director General of Mizoram and Puducherry, and chief of the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing.