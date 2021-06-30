Balaji Srivastav Gets Additional Charge as Delhi Police Chief

Balaji is currently holding charge of Special Commissioner of Police (Vigilance) in Delhi Police.
The central government on Tuesday, 29 June gave additional charge of Delhi Police commissioner to senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Balaji Srivastav, a day before the incumbent Delhi Police chief SN Shrivastava is retiring from his service.
Balaji is currently holding charge of Special Commissioner of Police (Vigilance) in Delhi Police. He was earlier with the Research Analysis Wing before returning to Delhi a few years ago.
A 1988-batch Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre IPS officer, Balaji has also served as Director General of Mizoram and Puducherry, and chief of the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing.
Balaji is replacing current commissioner Shrivastava, who will retire from his service on Wednesday.
Ministry of Home Affairs issued the order on Tuesday, appointing Balaji with additional charge until the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders.
"Consequent upon the superannuation of SN Shrivastava, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, Balaji Srivastav will hold the additional charge of Commissioner of Police, Delhi in addition to his regular charge until the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the Home Ministry order said.
