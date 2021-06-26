Delhi Police’s Photo Op With Sushil Kumar Sparks Uproar

Images of Delhi police personnel posing for the camera with the murder accused wrestler, Sushil Kumar, have sparked a furore.



Cops posted with the special cell and 3rd battalion of Delhi Armed police took pictures with Kumar when he was being taken from Mandoli jail to Tihar jail on Friday morning. An inquiry has been initiated by Delhi Police after the selfie session, according to the Indian Express.

In the photographs that went viral, Kumar is flanked by the police personnel, many in their official uniform. A policeman can also be seen clicking photos of his colleagues with the wrestler. Neither the star wrestler nor the police personnel were wearing face masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus.