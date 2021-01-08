India Records 18,139 New COVID-19 Cases, 234 Deaths in 24 Hours

With 18,139 new coronavirus cases and 234 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's overall tally stood at 1,04,13,417, while the death toll touched 1,50,570, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

Till now, 1,00,37,398 Covid-19 patients have recovered and currently there are 2,25,449 active cases. The recovery rate stands at 96.36 percent while the fatality rate is 1.45 percent.

The total number of samples tested up to 7 January is 17,93,36,364, including 9,35,369 samples tested on Thursday, the Indian Council of Medical Research said.