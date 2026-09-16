Pakistan Envoy Summoned After Naval Ship Collides with Indian Navy Vessel

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An Indian Navy warship and a Pakistani naval vessel collided in international waters of the North Arabian Sea on the evening of 15 September 2026. The incident occurred during a routine surveillance mission by the Indian ship. No major damage was reported to either vessel. Following the collision, India summoned Pakistan’s Chargé d’Affaires in New Delhi to register a formal protest and called the conduct of the Pakistani naval unit “unacceptable and unprofessional.”
According to The Hindu, the Pakistani naval ship approached the Indian warship at high speed and executed a manoeuvre described as unsafe and unprofessional, resulting in the collision. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that the incident was a violation of Article 10 of the 1991 Agreement between India and Pakistan on Advance Notice on Military Exercises, Manoeuvres and Troops Movements.
Coverage revealed that the MEA did not disclose the names of the vessels involved or provide further details about their movements prior to the collision. The ministry emphasised that the Pakistani ship’s actions contravened the bilateral agreement, which requires advance notification of military exercises and manoeuvres to prevent such incidents.
As reported by Scroll, India’s protest was formally conveyed to the Pakistani envoy, who was instructed to communicate New Delhi’s concerns to Islamabad. The Indian Charge d’Affaires in Islamabad was also directed to lodge a similar protest with Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Both countries’ diplomatic missions have been led by chargés d’affaires since August 2019.
“The Charge d’Affaires of Pakistan was advised to convey to the concerned Pakistani authorities, the need for all military units to observe due care and respect the provisions of the relevant agreements between the two sides in order to prevent any repeat of such incidents,” the MEA stated.
Officials confirmed that the Indian vessel was on a routine mission when the Pakistani ship’s high-speed approach led to the collision. No injuries or significant damage were reported, and the MEA reiterated its demand for adherence to established protocols to avoid future incidents.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the MEA called for all military units to exercise due care and comply with the 1991 agreement. The ministry stressed the importance of preventing recurrence and maintaining professional conduct at sea.
Diplomatic sources indicated following reports that such encounters between Indian and Pakistani naval vessels are rare, especially during routine surveillance operations in international waters. The incident marks the first direct contact between the two navies since Operation Sindoor in May 2025.
Further details emerged at the end of official statements, confirming that the Indian government has instructed its envoy in Islamabad to ensure the protest is formally registered with Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
“While the incident, which took place in international waters, did not cause any major damage, the conduct of the Pakistani naval ship was in direct contravention of Article 10 of the Agreement between India and Pakistan on Advance Notice on Military Exercises, Manoeuvres and Troops Movements of April 1991,” the MEA noted.
As noted in an article by The Indian Express, the MEA described the incident as “unacceptable and unprofessional conduct” by the Pakistani naval unit and reiterated that no major damage occurred. The ministry’s statement underscored the need for accountability and adherence to bilateral agreements to maintain maritime safety.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.